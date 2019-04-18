The Peachland Community Centre. - Google Maps

100 years of success to be celebrated for Peachland Fall Fair

The fall fair in the Central Okanagan has been ongoing to a century

Few, if any, would be able to recall the first Peachland Fall Fair held 100 years ago.

For a century, the fair has provided Peachlanders with an opportunity to compete for prizes with their baked goods, flowers, needlework, fruits, vegetables and photography.

The fair’s first event was held in 1919 on Oct. 9 at the Orange Hall on Second Street. Nowadays, it can be found at the Peachland Community Centre, where it’s been located since 1986.

President Martha Jenkins has been spearheading the fall fair with her many-abled volunteers for the past eight years, and has been involved with the community event for the last 25 years.

“We’ve had some very dedicated volunteers, it’s all volunteers and people look forward to it,” Jenkins said. The group is made up of mostly senior residents.

READ MORE: Celebrate the arrival of spring at the annual Blossom Time Fair

“It’s just all volunteers and the work they put in is wonderful.”

Over the last 25 years, she’s seen the trophy count grow, with new businesses eagerly supporting the event.

Jenkins said in 1919 the governor-general and commander in chief of Canada attended to officially open the event, and a request was submitted for the governor-general’s attendance this year to commemorate the centennial anniversary.

With this year’s event, Jenkins expects to see a crowd of 2,000 people and she isn’t concerned about smoke.

The wildfire smoke had an impact on last year’s event as fewer entries were registered than in previous years.

READ MORE: One of Okanagan’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

Jenkins said new banners have also been made to celebrate the fall fair anniversary.

“We have a fabulous raffle this year with wonderful prizes,” she said, adding there will be live entertainment and many demonstrations to take in.

There are also some changes in the flower contest categories this year, so be sure to pick up the new Fall Fair Booklet after May 1 to learn more about that.

In Peachland, you can obtain a copy from the Peachland Visitor Centre, Peachland Museum, Community Centre, Peachland Pharmacy, Ace Hardware and the Okanagan Regional Library.

In West Kelowna booklets, can be picked up at the library, Visitor Centre, Home Hardware, Bylands Nursery, Dogwood Nursery and Buckerfield’s.

READ MORE: Peachland council offers support to medical clinic that could close

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dryer fire forces evacuation of CamAm Pet Treats
Next story
BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Just Posted

Dryer fire forces evacuation of CamAm Pet Treats

Fire crews are on scene of a dryer fire in Vernon

Okanagan water grants used to respond to climate change

OBWB has approved funding to 17 projects that will help conserve and protect water in the valley.

Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

WATCH: Vernon creator transforms into Megatron

Darren McNiven lives in car and creates Transformer replicas and other art in former storage bin

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Vernon pet stores raise paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet.

Vancouver Island cat jumps from fourth floor to escape fire

Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

100 years of success to be celebrated for Peachland Fall Fair

The fall fair in the Central Okanagan has been ongoing to a century

Thieves bust down door to steal alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin

People, apparently, will steal the oddest combinations of things. Princeton RCMP are… Continue reading

Most Read