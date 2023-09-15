District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)

$10M Lake Country home set to be auctioned due to unpaid taxes

The property is located in Whiskey Cove on Okanagan Lake

A multi-million dollar luxury, beach-front home in Lake Country could be going on the auction block.

The property, which is listed for $10.2 million, is located in Whiskey Cove on Okanagan Lake and is being offered for sale due to unpaid municipal taxes, in accordance with the Local Government Act (LGA).

The more than 6,000-square-foot home includes 120 feet of shoreline, a private dock, seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, guest accommodations, and a gym.

According to the District of Lake Country website, the taxes owed amount to $79,261.19.

The home, along with seven other properties, will be offered at auction on Sep. 25 starting at 10 a.m. in council chambers unless delinquent taxes with interest, are paid prior to the start of the sale.

The purchase of a tax sale property is subject to tax under the Property Purchase Tax Act on the fair market value of the property.

Under the LGA, a property sold at a tax sale may be redeemed by the owner within one year from the day the sale, as long as all fees associated with the sale, including delinquent taxes and interest, are paid in full.

homeLake CountryProperty taxes

