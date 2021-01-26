11 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total case count to 225, according to health authorities in a Tuesday update

11 more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster on Big White Mountain. Pictured above is TELUS park at Big White Ski Resort, Jan. 26. (Big White Ski Resort)

Authorities have declared 11 more cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White cluster.

This brings the total case count to 225, according to a Jan. 26 update by Interior Health (IH).

Three of the individuals who just tested positive reside and/or work on the mountain, according to IH.

Of the total cases, 21 are currently active.

IH says those who have tested positive, or need to self-isolate, are being supported by IH, Big White, and the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary.

Health officials reminded those who reside on the mountain to avoid social gatherings, adding that the risk remains low for those visiting the mountain, who follow public health guidance.

“We remain grateful to community leaders for their support, and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19,” stated IH in a statement.

The next update on the Big White cluster is scheduled for Jan. 29.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19 onboard

READ MORE: West Kelowna man accused of trying to kill his mom pleads guilty to assault

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus