11 of 17 North Okanagan prolific offenders in jail: RCMP report

There are 17 identified prolific offenders in the North Okanagan, and 11 of them are behind bars, according to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s third quarter policing report.

The report, which was put before council at its last regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, states that the six prolific offenders that are not in custody reside in Vernon.

The report highlights that calls for service in Vernon were down 1.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year (July to September), for a total of 5,698 calls. However, calls related to Criminal Code offences went up by 5.3 per cent for a total of 1,646 calls.

Property offences also increased (2.6 per cent) for a total of 1,001 calls.

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, assaults including domestic violence were up 33 per cent for a total of 170 cases in third quarter 2022. Theft under $5,000 increased by 29 per cent for a total of 309 cases.

Commerical break-and-enters were down 40 per cent to 30 total cases. Drug offences were down 42 per cent to a total of 56 cases.

The report outlines a number of case examples from the quarter.

On July 6, an investigation found that a man allegedly committed an assault with a weapon against other occupants of a Coldstream residence. A 49-year-old Coldstream man was charged with assault and assault with a weapon. The matter is currently before the courts.

On July 17, a Vernon bylaw officer was assaulted with a weapon while conducting an investigation. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. The matter is currently before the courts.

On July 24, during an altercation between a man and a woman, a firearm was allegedly produced. A 47-year-old man was eventually arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a court ordered condition. This matter is also before the courts.

On July 25, police responded to a report of a sexual assault at Kalamalka Beach. Police identified a suspect who was arrested and released with a future court date. Charges were not approved by the Crown.

On Sept. 18, the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) helped out with an investigation after a man was lit on fire and sustained serious burns. The victim remains in hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

On Sept. 26, multiple shots were fired at a residence in Vernon. This investigation is also ongoing.

