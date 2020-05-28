Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is one of 13 charities approved for some of the $113,200 grants from Community Foundation of North Okanagan and United Way Southern Interior BC, May 28, 2020. (Contributed)

$113K boost for North Okanagan charities on COVID-19 frontline

Partnership between United Way and Community Foundation supports organizations from Vernon to Revelstoke

Relief is coming for 13 North Okanagan charities that are directly dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A partnership between the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan (CFNO) and United Way Southern Interior BC (UWSIBC) has injected $113,200 into programs and agencies between Vernon and Revelstoke.

CFNO and UWSIBC joined forces after the pandemic was declared. The two jumped into action to launch a funding appeal knowing a collective response would provide a more substantial impact.

“After reaching out to community and charity partners, we discovered that many were experiencing dire circumstances and needed help immediately,” UWSIBC executive director Kahir Lalji said.

“Heartfelt thanks to the many donors who’ve contributed to the Relief Fund and to all those who continue to provide essential frontline social and community service during the pandemic.”

The two organizations launched a combined application and expedited the grant-review process to find the most pressing charities and causes to fund in the first phase of allocations.

Those selected include essential supplies for families in need, support for vulnerable women, technology upgrades and program adaptations so organizations can adhere to physical distancing requirements while continuing to serve clients safely.

“The guiding principle for this partnership is to mobilize funds to help quickly without letting overly onerous application procedures slow us down,” CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond said.

“This is a time for trust-based philanthropy and collaboration. Ask charities what they need to help people, get them the resources to do it, and get out of their way.”

The UWSIBC ECSF applications are being accepted from registered charities and other qualified donees until June 26, 2020, with allocations announced in July: http://unitedwaysibc.com/ecsf

CFNO applications are being accepted until July 27, 2020, on the national portal: https://cfc-fcc.smapply.ca/prog/ECSF/

Funding has been approved for the following North Okanagan, Columbia, and Shuswap agencies:

  • BrainTrust Canada
  • Canadian Mental Health Association (Vernon)
  • Community Connections Society (Revelstoke)
  • Community Dental Access Centre (Vernon)
  • Good Food Box North Okanagan
  • Enderby and District Community Resource Centre
  • Habitat for Humanity Vernon
  • HOPE Outreach
  • North Okanagan Friendship Centre
  • Independent Living Vernon
  • Kindale Developmental Association (Vernon)
  • Salvation Army Vernon
  • Vernon Upper Room Mission
  • Whitevalley Community Resource Centre (Lumby)

READ MORE: Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

READ MORE: 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools, survey says

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay
Next story
Summerland amends procedure for virtual council meetings, adding transparency

Just Posted

$113K boost for North Okanagan charities on COVID-19 frontline

Partnership between United Way and Community Foundation supports organizations from Vernon to Revelstoke

WATCH: New home for Vernon family

Single mom, two kids new residents of Habitat for Humanity’s first completed project in Vernon

BREAKING: Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

DriveBC says an assessment is underway; delays expected

POLL: Drinks in the park in Vernon?

City councillor wonders if allowing drinks in public places may help local businesses

COLUMN: Plate hate has no place in B.C.

B.C. transplant still drives with red plates, but hopes her car will be safe from COVID hate

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Drunk man on a dirt bike and prohibited drivers without insurance keep Shuswap RCMP busy

Other calls resulted in excessive speed tickets and the arrests of two prohibited drivers

Summerland amends procedure for virtual council meetings, adding transparency

During COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have been held using online technology

Motor trike crashes into hole in Kelowna

A man was taken to hospital after crashing his trike on Anderson Road

Brent’s Grist Mill fire a ‘blemish’ in Kelowna history: Central Okanagan Heritage Society

A fire damaged one of the buildings on April 21

South Okanagan woman to ‘load up the cart’ with toys for local hospital

Pascale-Ann Demers launched a GoFundMe to upgrade the toy supply at Penticton Regional Hospital

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Most Read