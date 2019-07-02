One of 13 serval cats and kittens seized from a breeder near Kamloops. (BC SPCA)

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

The BC SPCA has seized 13 exotic cats and kittens from a breeder near Kamloops, the organization said Tuesday.

The SPCA said 10 serval cats and three serval kittens were seized from Little Fort. Servals cats are wild African cats, the organization said, “who require extensive space to run and a highly enriched environment to express natural play and hunting behaviours.”

“They are carnivores and require a very specialized diet to meet their physical needs, including proper bone development,” said Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer.

“The idea of these beautiful wild animals being confined in captivity is disturbing enough, but in this case, the animals were kept indoors in substandard conditions, without access to the outdoors or exercise.”

The SPCA found out about the cats after receiving reports of sick and injured animals being sold.

The organization said the servals were being kept in RV trailers and exposes to urine, with litter boxes overflowing with feces, without proper ventilation, little water, in high temperatures and with covered windows that didn’t let in any natural light.

The SPCA said it will pursue charges of animal cruelty against the breeder.

ALSO READ: Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

ALSO READ: 40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna
Next story
Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Just Posted

Lumby inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Vernon Vipers release 2019-20 BCHL schedule

Reigning Interior Conference champs open with three straight road games before Sept. 20 home opener

Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in the village in April

Second annual ‘Living Flag’ a success in Vernon

The event raised almost $3,000 for a local eight-year-old living with a rare form of epilepsy

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton… Continue reading

Rollover closes Highway 97 near airport, traffic rerouted

Southbound traffic is being rerouted as the highway remains closed

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Most Read