13-hectare wildfire burning south of Golden near Birchlands Creek

The blaze was discovered late on Sunday night and is drawing a full response from BC Wildfire

An S-64E Sikorsky Skycrane was being used to fight fires south of Golden. (Golden Municipal Airport)

A 13-hectare wildfire is burning south of Golden in Birchlands Creek.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued in response to the fire which is burning directly south of Kapristo Mountain.

The blaze was discovered on Sunday at approximately 11:45 p.m. As of Thursday, the fire was still burning and was labelled by the BC Wildfire Service as “out of control.”

Out-of-control fires are described as ones which are “continuing to spread” and are “not responding to suppression efforts.”

The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning from storms on Sunday evening.

A full response has been issued to combat the blaze. In these instances, immediate action is taken and the fire is suppressed and controlled until it is determined to be out.

“The BC Wildfire Service uses a full response when there is a threat to public safety and/or property and other values, such as infrastructure or timber,” the agency wrote on its website.

A large helicopter, the S-64E Sikorsky Skycrane, was at the Golden Municipal Airport earlier this week being used to fight fires in the area.

