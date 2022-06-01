15 charged with criminal contempt tied to B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline protests

10 more cases under review, 2 dropped for insufficient evidence connected with activity near Houston

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)

The Crown will proceed with criminal charges against 15 of 27 protesters arrested last fall near a Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline worksite in the Houston area.

Prosecutor Trevor Shaw told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church this morning (June 1), the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) would be charging the 15 with criminal contempt for breaching the Court’s 2019 injunction by participating in blockades and other anti-pipeline activities between September and November 2021.

Among the 15 is the Likhts’amisyu Clan’s Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon), who was arrested Oct. 27, 2021 and charged with theft over $5,000 for allegedly decommissioning Coastal GasLink equipment while serving an eviction notice to company employees.

Not among the 15 was Sley’do (Molly Wickham), who has been at the forefront of the opposition to the natural gas pipeline crossing Wet’suwet’en territory in general and, in particular, drilling under the Wedzin Kwa (Morice River).

Shaw said with respect to 10 of those not charged, prosecutors need another four weeks for review, which “will focus on the defendants’ knowledge of the terms of the injunction, taking into account the way that those terms may have been communicated to them.”

The Crown will not proceed with criminal charges against two individuals, Alexis Koome and Jay Myers, who were arrested Nov. 29 for blocking the road to the worksite.

“While these last two individuals were involved in conduct that potentially infringed the injunction, there is insufficient evidence of their awareness of its terms – required for a substantial likelihood of conviction,” Shaw said.

In a Facebook post May 29, the Gidim’ten Checkpoint said CGL had asked for the criminal charges.

“CGL has asked for the Attorney General to intervene and pursue criminal contempt charges against our land defenders for upholding Wet’suwet’en law,” the post stated. “The colonial courts want to criminalize us for enacting our sovereign right to defend our sacred headwaters, Wedzin Kwa, and all clean drinking water for everyone downstream.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the company for comment on the criminal charges and whether CGL is still proceeding with civil complaints.

In court documents provided by Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BCPS, the Crown said the proceeding today was related to an invitation by the court to consider criminal contempt charges.

“Since receiving the invitation, the BCPS has worked closely with the RCMP to obtain investigative material and has considered correspondence from (Frances) Mahon, counsel for a number of the defendants, dated May 27, 2022, and from the BC Union of Indian Chiefs dated April 14, 2022,” it said. “Crown Counsel have applied both the evidentiary and public interest tests found in our civil disobedience (CIV1) and charge assessment (CHA1) policies.”



