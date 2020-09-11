Tanning at a beach. (Pixabay photo)

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

As the days of an unprecedented summer come to a close, the season is ending with some heat in B.C.

A trong ridge of high pressure setup over the province has brought hot and sunny conditions through the week with Thursday (Sept. 10) seeing a number of temperature records broken in southern regions.

The oldest records, based on Environment Canada data: Tied between Victoria, Vancouver and Pitt Meadows where temperatures recorded in 1944 were surpassed.

Here’s a full list of records broken Thursday:

Campbell River: 30 C (28.9 C set in 1973)

Mackenzie: 26 C (25 C set n 1987)

Malahat area: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Nanaimo: 30 C (28.6 C set in 2011)

Pemberton: 30.6 C (27.6 C set in 1986)

Pitt Meadows: 32.2 C (20.6 C set in 1944)

Port Hardy: 23.6 C (22.2 C set in 2005)

Powell River: 27 C (26.1 C set in 1975)

Puntzi Mountain: 30.9 C (28.3 C set in 1969)

Qualicum Beach: 27.7 C (6.9 C set in 2011)

Sechelt area: 28.9 C (26 C set in 2007)

Squamish: 31.6 C (29.3 C set in 2013)

Vancouver: 26.7 C (26.1 set in 1944)

Victoria: 29.1 C (27.8 C set in 1944)

West Vancouver: 30.1 C (25.8 C set in 1987)

ALSO READ: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Summer

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border
Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

