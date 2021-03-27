Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Vernon business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in the Village Green Centre

A Vernon business in the Village Green Shopping Centre was hit by a brazen theft Thursday evening.

Clara Mainville, manager of Iris Optometrists and Opticians, notified the public of the theft via Facebook Friday morning. Mainville said the theft took place at 7:30 p.m. March 25.

The store is located within the Vernon shopping mall with no storefront facing the exterior of the building. The mall closes at 7 p.m. Thursdays. It is unclear how the thief got access to the store after-hours, though malls tend to keep the exit doors open past closing time to allow patrons to complete their shopping. In any case, within a few minutes a display case near the store entrance had been broken into and cleaned out.

A total of 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen, Mainville said. Security footage captured the theft, but the culprit was wearing a face mask and couldn’t be clearly identified.

A pair of designer Maui Jim sunglasses can have a retail price anywhere from $200 to $900 depending on the model. Mainville estimate the total value stolen at $15,000.

Mainville said the footage also captured bystanders who stayed on the sidelines while the robbery was taking place.

“And I may add, while he was tearing apart my display case shoppers where walking by as if nothing was unusual.”

Mainville urged residents to keep their eyes peeled in online buy-and-sell groups for the products.

The Morning Star has contacted the Vernon RCMP for further details.

The Village Green Centre could not be reached for comment prior to this story’s publication.

READ MORE: $1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

READ MORE: House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Crimetheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

Just Posted

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Vernon business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in the Village Green Centre

The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot. (Google)
Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to give

Historic group supports local charities and organizations

March of the Masks Arts Council of the North Okanagan and special guest artist Bob Kingsmill’s work on display, and most for sale, until April 5 at the Arts Centre, located at the entrance to Polson Park, next to the Okanagan Science Centre. Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed photo)
Vernon displays March of the Masks

From the paper and cloth masks of the pandemic, to creative Mardi Gras masks

The District of Lake Country completed pumphouse upgrades on Okanagan Lake in March 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country residents back on Okanagan Lake water

The district completed pumphouse upgrades, allowing 2,800 properties to switch back to the water source

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
‘Daylighting’ lost rivers helps combat climate change, say Okanagan experts

Engineered river channel control, mistakes of the past, slowly being corrected

Brooklyn at Bernard Block, a 25-storey residential complex is nearing completion. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘The best small city in North America’; Developer speaks to Kelowna’s potential

The future of the Okanagan city is to build up, not out, says development company president

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Most Read