Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $15.7 billion shipbuilding plan in Vancouver Wednesday. (CPAC)

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

The federal government will build the majority of its new Coast Guard ships in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Of the 18 new ships, 16 will be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyards, while two others will be constructed at Irving Shipyards in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau called the $15.7 billion project a “full renewal” of the country’s shipbuilding sector and said the move would bring jobs to B.C.

The ships built in B.C. will be used for light icebreaking, environmental response and offshore search and rescue.

READ MORE: B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Just Posted

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

Wyatt Cleverley was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.

One man’s trash, another man’s treasure: SENS to host curbside giveaway

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Vernon’s landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

Armstrong’s jewel in jeopardy

LETTER: Royal York Golf Course preservation urged

Hear the music is getting louder

Fundraising gala to take place at Paddlewheel Hall on Friday, May 24.

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block in downtown Vernon

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

Hergott: Reintroducing photo radar

The reintroduction of photo radar without talking about photo radar

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Shuswap licensed child-care spaces receive funding

B.C. government announces $70,000 to support facilities in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

COLUMN: The view is worth the climb

Reflections on Summerland’s Giants Head Grind and marital commitment

Most Read