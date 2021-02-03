A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

B.C. reported another 414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total active cases in the province to 4,426, with 278 people in hospital, 80 in intensive care.

Public health officials say an investigation has confirmed that an infected person at Garibaldi secondary school in Maple Ridge had the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, first detected in the United Kingdom and a “variant of concern” around the world. The individual has recovered and there is no longer an exposure risk at the school, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

“Eighty-one students and eight educators were also tested and all are negative,” Dix and Henry said in a statement Feb. 3. “Rapid testing of the school cohort indicated one positive case, which was later confirmed as a false positive through the subsequent, more reliable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.”

One new outbreak in the health care system has been reported, at Burnaby Hospital.

Vaccination continues with the available vaccines as deliveries to Canada have slowed or stopped due to manufacturer delays. To date there have been 142,146 doses administered, 6,417 of them second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine that provide the maximum immunity.

Of the 414 new cases, 182 were found in the Fraser Health region, 108 in Vancouver Coastal, 63 in Interior Health including the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, 34 in Northern Health and 26 on Vancouver Island.

“We know the COVID-19 variants make things more challenging as the virus is more likely to spread quickly, which is why we all need to continue to make safe choices,” Dix and Henry said. “Until the COVID-19 vaccines are available for all of us, let’s choose less and choose small. This is the path to get to the brighter days ahead.”

RELATED: Big White ties case jump to unsanctioned ‘Australia Days’

RELATED: Study finds AstraZeneca vaccine may reduce transmission

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Just Posted

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Vernon police arrest two linked to stolen vehicle

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized from the vehicle spotted outside the 24th Avenue home

(Contributed)
North Okanagan Knights goalie turns to pro golf, wins first event

Cole Wilson, 20, finished in a tie for first in his debut tournament on the Vancouver Golf Tour

Mouse tracks cross Snowshoe Hare tracks. (Roseanne Van Ee photo)
Get Outdoors!: and get tracking

Vernon outdoor columnist encourages people to get outside and learn about local wildlife

Armstrong Regional Co-Op is accepting applications from charities and nonprofit groups for available funding to be used in capital projects, part of Co-op’s Community Spaces program. (Black Press - file photo)
Armstrong Regional Co-op providing capital project funding

Registered nonprofit organizations, charities or community service co-ops can apply by March 1

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/File)
Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Adrian Eppinger, 30, was arrested in Rutland Feb. 2 after police surrounded the home

Okanagan Nation Alliance that President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Stewart Phillip will undergo kidney transplant surgery Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Okanagan Nation Alliance / Facebook)
B.C. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip to undergo kidney transplant surgery

Phillip went public with his search for a donor in the summer

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

A thief escaped with two bottles of rum from a Princeton wine and beer store, which were later reclaimed by the store manager. (Needpix photo)
How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Suspect smashes bottles, loses loot

Submitted photo Gas pump, Mark Buckawicki, Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:MarkBuckawicki
HOLM: Why we need the carbon tax

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Most Read