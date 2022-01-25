A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

16-year-old charged with murder in 2021 stabbing outside B.C. friendship centre

Clifton Johnston found lying in the grass in Port Alberni last March, suspect arrested next day

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with second degree murder for the 2021 death of Clifton Johnston in Port Alberni.

The body of 20-year-old Johnston was found in the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Centre on Fourth Avenue early in the morning of March 27, 2021. He had suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 19, 2022, and the 16-year-old suspect was arrested the next day.

According to Port Alberni RCMP, investigators have been working on the incident “continuously” for nearly 10 months, awaiting forensic laboratory results. The investigation is still ongoing.

“This result couldn’t have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of the Port Alberni general investigations section, forensic identification section, crime reduction unit, other supporting investigators and the community,” said Insp. Eric Rochette, the Port Alberni RCMP Officer in Charge.

The name of the accused will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RELATED: Friends, family remember Clifton Johnston with candlelight vigil

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Comments are closed

Previous story
Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff
Next story
Survey vital for agri-industry future in Spallumcheen

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers grad Adam Tambellini is among 25 players named to Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster for Beijing. (Black Press - file photo)
BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster

(file)
Arrest made in theft of Armstrong vehicle

Affordable housing has been removed by Vernon council in a 4-3 vote from the future Kin Race Track plans. Two draft concepts were not well received by a majority of council. (City of Vernon photo)
Affordable housing bulldozed from Vernon Kin Race Track plans

The Museum and Archives of Vernon presents Doctrine of Discovery, a virtual session that peers in to the history of a decree by Pope Alexander VI that had devastating effects on Indigenous Peoples. The session will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. (MAV photo)
Popularity of Vernon Museum event prompts part two