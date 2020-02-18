16-year-old snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

A 16-year-old boy is missing after he became separated from his group while snowmobiling in the Greystokes area, near Kelowna.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip into the Greystokes area.

Just after the call, the father and one of his sons returned to their vehicle and told police they had been separated from the 16-year-old.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called to assist and search and rescue crews began their ground search immediately, continuing through the night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP