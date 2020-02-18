16-year-old snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

A 16-year-old boy is missing after he became separated from his group while snowmobiling in the Greystokes area, near Kelowna.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip into the Greystokes area.

Just after the call, the father and one of his sons returned to their vehicle and told police they had been separated from the 16-year-old.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called to assist and search and rescue crews began their ground search immediately, continuing through the night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country singer advances to Top 25 in Okanagan’s Got Talent
Next story
Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Just Posted

Retirees gets groovin’ for good health in Armstrong

The magic of music filled the air at Heaton Place

Coldstream back selected to Canada U20 rugby squad

Isaac (Ike) Olson currently on tour in Portugal, expected to play in World Cup in September

Vernon beer baseball league expanding

Okanagan Spring League announces early-bird registration drive; adding new team from Kelowna

Vernon Vipers thump Merritt

BCHL: Win moves Vipers to within a point of third-place Wenatchee

Vernon basketball product’s college career ends in loss

Michael Rouault scores 23 points for TRU but team falls; sister’s squad also eliminated

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

16-year-old snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

LETTER: Where are Indigenous spokespeople on pipeline issue?

To the editor: The RCMP has been tasked with enforcing the laws… Continue reading

LETTER: Sick of narrow-minded response to homelessness in Vernon

Give Your Head A Shake, Vernon I have been reading lots of… Continue reading

Most Read