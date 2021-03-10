160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

There are 160,000 individuals, couples and families awaiting their B.C. Recovery Benefit payment nearly three months after the program first began taking applications in December.

On Wednesday (March 10), the finance ministry said that to date, more than $1 billion has been paid out to 2.3 million British Columbians. About 3.7 million people were eligible for the benefit, including people apply as couples and families.

While some people received their money within a week of applying for the benefit, which pays out $500 for single individuals and $1,000 for couples and families, some have been left waiting weeks if not months. The finance ministry said that 560,000 applications required manual review. Of those, about 72 per cent, or 400,00 have been processed, with 160,000 applications remaining.

The province will follow up with people who require more documents to support their application.

