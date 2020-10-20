FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

B.C. continued to see near-record highs of daily COVID cases Tuesday (Oct. 20), with 167 new test-positive infections confirmed since Monday afternoon.

“There are 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,156 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, said in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.

Sixty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, which has no cure or vaccine. Eighteen of those people are in intensive care.

There has been one more death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities connected to the virus to 254 since January.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Three new health-care facility outbreaks have also been announced at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights and Sunset Manor.

Meanwhile, the outbreaks at George Derby, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens have been declared over. In total, 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

The new cases come just a day after Henry declared B.C. to be in its second wave of the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

“We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be,” Henry and BRown said.

“Let’s continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part. Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours – in a safe way – to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone.”

