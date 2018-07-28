17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

A 17-year-old Kamloops girl has died after falling into medical distress at the Centre of Gravity music festival Friday.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement Saturday that BC Coroners are investigating the sudden death of the teen.

At about 9:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1600 block of Abbott Street to support the BC Ambulance Service who had responded to the medical emergency.

The girl was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Interior Health has issued a reminder to festival goers to be cautious if using drugs and to not mix substances.

Police said the family has been notified Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Team has been engaged in an effort to support them during their difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said it’s not believe the girl’s death is criminal in nature at this time.

Festival organizer Sandra Merz with COG, said no one is currently available to speak on the incident, but the festival has released a statement.

“Center of Gravity organizers can confirm that a young female was treated onsite by BCEHS and the festival medical team before being transported by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital where she passed away. We are currently cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the situation. Our deepest condolences for the family and friends affected,” the statement said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emergency crews respond to wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Just Posted

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Emergency crews respond to wildfire in West Kelowna

The fire is near Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Most Read