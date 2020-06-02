United Way Southern Interior BC announced $173,000 in funding June 2, 2020, for local organizations across the Okanagan that support seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (United Way)

$173K to support Okanagan seniors amid pandemic

United Way announces more funding for frontline programs

The United Way has invested more than $173,000 to organizations that support seniors ensuring they have what they need to stay healthy and connected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which supports 26 organizations across the Okanagan, was made possible trough the COVID-19 Relief Fund launched in early April and with the influx of federal funding through the New Horizons Seniors Program.

“In our region, approximately 20 per cent of seniors live in poverty or isolation and are at greater risk of poor health outcomes due to the pandemic,” United Way said in a June 2 announcement.

The funding comes on the heels of $113,200 in partnership with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan announced May 28 — and many of the same organizations will benefit from Tuesday’s funding.

“It is our collective responsibility to come together to support our neighbours who may require support,” United Way Southern Interior BC’s executive director Kahir Lalji said. “This is even more important during a time of crisis where the impact of vulnerabilities are heightened and deepened.”

Lalji said United Way is “proud” to partner with the federal government to support seniors through community-based partners throughout the interior from Revelstoke to Princeton.

”Loneliness, isolation, food insecurity, access to medication and essential non-medical program adjustments are some of the examples these investments will support,” Lalji said.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said by working with a localized organization, the funding can be tailored to better support the local needs of seniors across Canada.

Local charities benefiting from funding are:

  • BrainTrust Canada
  • CMHA – Kelowna
  • CMHA – South Okanagan Similkameen
  • CMHA – Vernon
  • Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
  • Community Dental Access Centre
  • Community Recreational Initiatives Society
  • Connect Counselling & Therapy Society
  • Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre Society
  • Enderby & District Community Resource Centre
  • Good Food Box North Okanagan
  • Independent Living Vernon
  • Kelowna Community Resources Society
  • Kelowna Gospel Mission Dental Clinic
  • Kindale Developmental Association (Vernon)
  • Lake Country Health Planning Society
  • NeighbourLink Summerland
  • Ooknakane Friendship Centre (Penticton)
  • Peachland Wellness Centre
  • Princeton Foodbank
  • Seniors Outreach Services Society
  • South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society
  • SOS Volunteer Centre Society
  • South Okanagan Women in Need Society
  • The Salvation Army Kelowna
  • Whitevalley Community Resource Centre

charity

