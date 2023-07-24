18 months jail for shirtless man who broke into Naramata helicopter hangar

Gerrid Perret has a lengthy criminal record and will be staying behind bars

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

The shirtless man who broke into a helicopter hangar near Penticton last August and did $30,000 damage will be staying behind bars.

On July 24 in Penticton Court, Gerrid Perret, born in 1974, was sentenced to 18 months jail for two different break-and-enter charges. One charge was for a break-in at a Summerland business, which he received four months jail time.

The larger charge belonged to an incident where he broke into a helicopter hangar belonging to Finnair Helicopters at 4036 Hook Place in Naramata on Aug. 26, 2022, which he received a 14-month jail sentence for.

RCMP at the time had issued a press release stating that a man broke open a helicopter hangar, rifling through the helicopter inside and stealing several items.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said RCMP officer Dayne Lyons at the time. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

Perret has been in jail for the last 275 days, where he’ll receive credit for effectively 413 days served ahead of his trial. That means he’ll be spending roughly 127 days more in jail.

“Mr. Perret, you’ve got some more time to go, I hope you make good use of it, and I wish you good luck,” said the judge on July 24.

Once his jail sentence is served, Perret will be under a two-year probation order including no-go orders to the two properties that he broke into.

He is also banned from possessing break-in tools including screwdrivers and hammers outside of the place where he is living.

