A protester affixes a flag to the top of their truck, parked beside a truck with a sign calling for the jailing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, outside Parliament Hill, as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continues into its second week in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Conservatives appear increasingly split over whether a protest against COVID-19 health restrictions that’s well its second week in the nation’s capital should stay or go. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

18 Summerland donations to truck convoy fund

Funding information gathered from leaked spreadsheet GiveSendGo website

A total of 18 people with Summerland addresses contributed US$2,257 to the national truck convoy.

The spreadsheet from the GiveSendGo campaign was reportedly leaked by hackers on the weekend, with donor names, emails, donation amounts and postal codes included.

The 18 Summerland donations were determined by using the first five characters of Summerland’s postal codes, which all begin with V0H 1Z*.

The highest donations were two contributions of $500 each.

Those contributing expressed their optimism for the convoy. “Thank you for bringing back hope in humanity,” one donor posted on the crowdfunding site.

“I am regaining hope for Canada. We have a long way to go,” said another donor.

“Praying for everyone and trusting that God will keep moving mountains and work through his people to shine truth through the darkness,” a third stated.

Initially, funding for the convoy was done through GoFundMe, but the crowdfunding site closed the campaign on Feb. 4, for alleged violations of its terms of service.

Organizers then launched a second fundraising campaign using the GiveSendGo platform. The platform is described as a Christian crowdfunding site.

On Feb. 14, the site was offline. Donor information was later posted online. According to the information, 55 per cent of donations are from the United States, while 38 per cent are from Canada. However, Canadian donations made up the largest share of the money received in the campaign.

The GiveSendGo campaign had raised more than US$9 million in its goal.

The convoy, referred to as the Freedom Convoy by organizers, reached Ottawa in late January. The convoy began as a protest against restrictions requiring truckers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to cross the Canada-U.S. border

