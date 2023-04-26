Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind speaks at Vernon city hall to mark the National Day of Mourning in honour of workers killed or injured on the job April 28, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind speaks at Vernon city hall to mark the National Day of Mourning in honour of workers killed or injured on the job April 28, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

181 deaths in 2022: Vernon to observe National Day of Mourning

Ceremony in front of city hall Friday, April 28

A sombre day on the calendar will be observed in Vernon.

The National Day of Mourning will be marked with a ceremony in front of city hall on Friday, April 28.

The day honours workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The 10:30 a.m. ceremony will take place at 3400 30th Ave.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984.

In 1990, the day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first country to recognize the Day of Mourning. It is now observed around the world.

According to WorkSafeBC, in 2022, 181 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease. There were 74 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 107 fatalities due to occupational disease.

READ MORE: 161 deaths: B.C. remembers those lost to workplace injuries, disease in 2021

READ MORE: Town of Golden seeking assurances from B.C. government after courthouse fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernonworkplace deathworksite deaths

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters snuff overnight shed fire in Spallumcheen

Just Posted

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In is busy repainting its outdoor screen in preparation for the 2023 season, which it says will begin in May. (Starlight Drive-In photo)
Enderby drive-in movie theatre preparing for May opening

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind speaks at Vernon city hall to mark the National Day of Mourning in honour of workers killed or injured on the job April 28, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
181 deaths in 2022: Vernon to observe National Day of Mourning

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department extinguished a shed fire outside its protection area on the Harris Indian Reserve in Spallumcheen in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Facebook photo)
Firefighters snuff overnight shed fire in Spallumcheen

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior