181 deaths in 2022: Vernon to observe National Day of Mourning

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind speaks at Vernon city hall to mark the National Day of Mourning in honour of workers killed or injured on the job April 28, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A sombre day on the calendar will be observed in Vernon.

The National Day of Mourning will be marked with a ceremony in front of city hall on Friday, April 28.

The day honours workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The 10:30 a.m. ceremony will take place at 3400 30th Ave.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984.

In 1990, the day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first country to recognize the Day of Mourning. It is now observed around the world.

According to WorkSafeBC, in 2022, 181 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease. There were 74 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 107 fatalities due to occupational disease.

READ MORE: 161 deaths: B.C. remembers those lost to workplace injuries, disease in 2021

READ MORE: Town of Golden seeking assurances from B.C. government after courthouse fire

Brendan Shykora

Vernonworkplace deathworksite deaths