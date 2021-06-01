Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

B.C.’s rapid decline in COVID-19 infections continued Tuesday, with 184 new cases, the first time it has been below 200 a day in six months.

Hospitalization is down to 254 people, with 80 in intensive care province-wide, and there were no new deaths reported in the 24 hours up to June 1. The latest results came as B.C.’s vaccination program has reached 70.4 per cent of all adults and 67 per cent of everyone aged 12 and up.

The vaccine program is gearing up as federal officials gave the green light to using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for second doses, if people who received AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose prefer one of the messenger RNA vaccines for the second dose. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. officials are monitoring studies that show using two different vaccines may have better results than AstraZeneca for both. Pfizer vaccine may also be used for a second dose for people who got Moderna with their first shot, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced June 1.

“Of the new cases, 48 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 113 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region, 19 are in the Interior Health region, two are in the Northern Health region and one new case is a person who resides outside of Canada,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement June 1.

Everyone aged 12 and up can register for vaccine at any time online, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

