Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says people in the North Okanagan will benefit from funding for B.C.’s newest economic diversification program, totalling $66 million this year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says people in the North Okanagan will benefit from funding for B.C.’s newest economic diversification program, totalling $66 million this year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

$1M Lumby sewer upgrade and more rural projects on tap

North Okanagan receiving more than $1.5M through the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says double the funding for B.C.’s new economic diversification program will help municipalities, First Nations and non-profits finish more projects in rural communities.

The North Okanagan is receiving more than $1.5 million as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, which is designed to promote clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural parts of the province.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it is so important that we support municipalities and build up their economic potential to help communities they serve,” said Sandhu. “Our government’s support for these sewer and infrastructure upgrades will enable industrial growth for years to come, and people will benefit from these investments.”

The Village of Lumby is receiving $1 million for sanitary sewer main upgrades at the south industrial park.

Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan is receiving $88,890 for a Mabel Lake water and sewer capacity study.

The City of Armstrong is the recipient of $500,000 for its Comprehensive Armstrong Revitalization project to improve economic diversification. Meanwhile, $64,720 has been earmarked for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to boost local connections for a resilient and sustainable agriculture and tourism food and non-food industry.

The B.C. government is investing $66 million this year into more than 200 rural projects. A total of 26 communities received the maximum $1 million in project funding.

READ MORE: Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-high’ rent missing in federal budget

READ MORE: B.C. providing $9M so Victoria cruise ships can connect to shore power, cut emissions

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

infrastructureMunicipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Survivor of fatal Downtown Eastside hotel fire files proposed class-action lawsuit
Next story
B.C. is struggling to find marriage commissioners to help say ‘I do’ in rural communities

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Crash closes highway between Vernon and Lumby

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says people in the North Okanagan will benefit from funding for B.C.’s newest economic diversification program, totalling $66 million this year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$1M Lumby sewer upgrade and more rural projects on tap

The City of Vernon will have a tax hike next year, the question is how much (File photo).
UPDATE: Vernon council mulls tax hike options

Tolko’s Armstrong division is undergoing a temporary shift reduction in its lumber operations which will impact about 65 employees starting Monday, April 17, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
65 jobs affected as Tolko’s Armstrong mill cuts shifts temporarily