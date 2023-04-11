$1M Lumby sewer upgrade and more rural projects on tap

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says double the funding for B.C.’s new economic diversification program will help municipalities, First Nations and non-profits finish more projects in rural communities.
The North Okanagan is receiving more than $1.5 million as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, which is designed to promote clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural parts of the province.
“As we recover from the pandemic, it is so important that we support municipalities and build up their economic potential to help communities they serve,” said Sandhu. “Our government’s support for these sewer and infrastructure upgrades will enable industrial growth for years to come, and people will benefit from these investments.”
The Village of Lumby is receiving $1 million for sanitary sewer main upgrades at the south industrial park.
Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan is receiving $88,890 for a Mabel Lake water and sewer capacity study.
The City of Armstrong is the recipient of $500,000 for its Comprehensive Armstrong Revitalization project to improve economic diversification. Meanwhile, $64,720 has been earmarked for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to boost local connections for a resilient and sustainable agriculture and tourism food and non-food industry.
infrastructureMunicipal GovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District