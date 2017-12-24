$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Some lucky British Columbian purchased a winning Lotto Max ticket in Vernon.

A ticket drawn on Friday won the $1 million, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning numbers on that ticket were 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.

Another ticket, with six of the seven drawn numbers, won $219,000 and was purchased in Kelowna.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket was also purchased in the Nelson-Creston area, winning a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

Previous story
CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization
Next story
Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

Just Posted

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Vernon hospital auxiliary spreads holiday cheer

Making Christmas merry and bright

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Lumby family receives car for Christmas

Today’s the day

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Most Read