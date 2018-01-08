2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Fire officials say four people have died and another three people are in hospital after a house fire east of Toronto.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark says a man, a woman and two children — a boy and a girl — died in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.

Clark says firefighters faced heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene and had to fight the flames from the outside before attempting to rescue those inside.

Clark says the house had been divided into a number of apartments.

He told a news conference that the cause of the fire wasn’t yet known, but said damage was most extensive at the rear of the building.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5
Next story
Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017

Just Posted

Spruce Kings clip Vipers on retro night

They bid farewell to Civic Arena as the Prince George Spruce Kings shaded the Vernon Vipers 3-2

UPDATE: Vernon woman found safe

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

The 49-year-old sustained life threatening injuries

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Prospera Place

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

Kamloops robbery suspect sought

RCMP members responded Jan 7 at 8: 19 p.m., to a 911 call of a robbery

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Kamloops man charged in pellet gun incident

“This male was reported to being waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises…”

Most Read