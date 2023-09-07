A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

Both men fled in pickup truck had warrants for arrest from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Fort St. John

Kelowna and Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after an incident involving two people fleeing from one city to the other resulted in arrests.

On Sept. 6, RCMP attempted to stop a Ford F350 truck in Kelowna at about 9:15 a.m. after suspected involvement in property crime in the area, said Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West in a media release.

The truck fled from police.

Surveillance and air service units located the vehicle driving dangerously as it went from Kelowna into the Vernon area, failing to stop at red lights and using the road shoulder to pass vehicles on the right.

In Salmon Arm, officers set up a spike belt in a rural area at 10:45 a.m., anticipating the truck’s passage. The truck drove over the spike belt and then continued to drive as its front tires deflated and then disintegrated, said West. The driver lost control a short distance away and the truck went off the road, coming to a stop in a deep muddy ditch.

The two occupants then attempted to escape by climbing out of the truck’s sunroof but were taken into custody by RCMP who were in a nearby field.

According to West, the two men were taken to hospital before one was released into custody and the other was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries under police guard,

Both men had warrants for their arrest, issued from Fort St. John, Salmon Arm and Kamloops, and one was found to be in breach by being in a vehicle and not living where he was ordered to, in Fort St. John.

West said neither lives in Salmon Arm but local police know one of the men.

This incident and others the two may have been involved in continue to be investigated.

