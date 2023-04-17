2 arrested in stolen truck after near head-on crash with Kelowna RCMP

Two men were arrested after a pickup truck nearly crashed head-on with a Kelowna RCMP vehicle early Sunday (Apr. 16) morning.

Police received a call from a member of the public just after midnight who believed a white Dodge pickup was casing homes and driving erratically in a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Gemini Road. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen from the 1000 block of Keyes Road the night before (Apr. 15).

Officers located the truck several times and watched as it engaged in dangerous driving behavior including excessive speeds, driving over curbs, and nearly causing several collisions with other vehicles.

Police spotted the truck again around 2 a.m. when the driver swerved across three lanes, including the centre line, travelling westbound on Springfield Road in what appeared to be an attempt at colliding head-on with a patrolling RCMP vehicle travelling eastbound.

“If not for the officer’s quick reaction, the truck would have undoubtedly caused a serious high-speed collision possibly grievously injuring or killing the police officer,” said Const. Mike Della-Paola, media relations officer.

Police relocated the truck at approximately 2:40 a.m. heading west on Highway 97, and stopped it along the centre median just east of Pandosy Street.

Officers arrested the driver and identified him as being known to police. A second suspect took off on foot, and with the assistance of RCMP Dog Services, was found hiding nearby a short time later and arrested.

“These two individuals demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the general public and the police officers who put themselves at risk to bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion,” said Inspector Beth McAndie.

Both suspects, who have criminal histories, appeared in court Apr. 17.

RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with video evidence, to contact them at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-20115.

