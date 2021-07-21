The two were arrested on Monday, July 19, as police swarmed Benvoulin Road. (Contributed)

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Kelowna now facing charges

The alleged driver is set to appear in court in August

Two people are facing charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle in Kelowna earlier this week.

The charges come after officers located a stolen truck near the intersection of K.L.O Road and Benvoulin Road on Monday. The black truck had been reported stolen in Alberta. Mounties were able to intercept the driver with the help of RCMP helicopters, police dogs and officers.

“Officers attempted to conduct the arrest of the occupants of the vehicle which fled, colliding with an attending police vehicle,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay in an emailed statement.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop shortly after that collision and officers arrested the two suspects. Witnesses reported several Mounties approached the vehicle with guns drawn.

Brendan Latimer, 27, faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, obstruction of a police officer, and three breaches of court orders. Latimer is the alleged driver of the stolen truck. He has been remanded in custody and his next court appearance is set for Aug. 3.

Alleged passenger Bailee Adams, 24, faces a charge of failure to comply with a court order. She has since been released from custody for a future court date.

