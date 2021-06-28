The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

2 dead in head-on collision that sparked fire on Highway 1 west of Golden

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it was able to spread

Two people are dead following a serious head-on collision that closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden last Saturday, June 26.

The crash caused the vehicles to catch fire which spread to nearby trees and brush, however, the blaze managed to be quickly extinguished.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West shortly after 11:30 a.m. MT. The Trans-Canada was closed for several hours following the crash.

Witnesses told police that a green Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a trailer, crossed the centre line on a curve and collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to positively identify the victims. Their identities will not publicly be released.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are still under investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has launched a concurrent investigation.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses to the crash that have not yet spoken with police to call the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

TransCanada

Previous story
Penticton criminal a free man after attacks on young boys
Next story
U.K. study reports mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines produces better immunity

Just Posted

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Vernon sets Legacy Fund to work on 2 projects

O'Keefe Ranch is hosting Canada Day events July 1, including having Armstrong's Dwayne Danley on hand to show how wooden wheels were manufactured by hand. (O'Keefe Ranch photo)
Vernon councillor shames B.C. cities cancelling Canada Day

Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)
Water donations needed for Vernon’s homeless, less fortunate

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
BX firefighters called to shed fire