2 dogs dead, owners in hospital after house fire in Vernon

Two dogs died in a house fire on Star Road in Vernon.
Fire chief Bill Wacey also said that the homeowners have been taken to hospital.
Fire, ambulance and police were dispatched for reports of a house fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The blaze has been extinguished but Star Rd. remains closed as RCMP continues to investigate the fire.
Vernon Morning Star has a reporter on the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
