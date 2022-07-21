RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female

Terrace RCMP have confirmed two recent fatal ATV collisions within 10 days of one another.

An ATV collision on July 9 resulted in the death of a young female. Family report the young woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

When the paramedics arrived, family said her injuries were severe and she was taken to the hospital where it was determined she sustained heavy brain damage and was being kept alive though life support.

RCMP did not comment or provide more details on the other death of a young person.

Terrace RCMP Cst. Kelly Cates said it’s important to follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding passengers and recommended age for riders when using ATVs.

“Of course at the top of the list of ATV safety is to always wear a properly-fitted helmet and protective eyewear and clothing.”

Drivers are reminded to ride sober, ride with others and not alone, supervise riders under 16 years old and lend your ATV to skilled riders only, said Cates.

This report will be updated

AccidentsDeath

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
VIDEO: North Okanagan woman has close encounter with grizzly bear

Just Posted

Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

Premier John Horgan was in Vernon June 25, 2022 meeting with the Vernon Fire Rescue Services team along with his NDP counterparts. (VFRS photo)
Showcasing Vernon to the province

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosted their annual hazardous household waste roundup event in Creston on Sept. 19. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of the rec centre for the four-hour event, and one-by-one they lined up and were met by volunteers who sorted through and organized whatever electronics and other hazardous items they had to offer. Volunteers from the Creston Fire Rescue, RDCK, Terrapure Environmental and other organizations sifted through large quantities of car batteries, paint, computers, TVs, DVDs, household cleaners, lightbulbs and more. Following the event, the waste was sent to a disposable facility in Kelowna for further sorting and disposal. In addition to Creston, the RDCK hosted hazardous roundup events in Kaslo, Castlegar, Silverton and Nakusp throughout the month of September. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

Deb Heale from the host Spallumcheen Golf and Country gets out of sand trouble on the 10th hole during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

Pop-up banner image ×