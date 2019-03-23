Witnesses reported seeing the woman smoking at a site where a brush fire started along Dallas Road on Saturday (Keri Coles/News staff)

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

After a busy week that included two small fires sparked by cigarette butts, the Victoria Fire Department is reminding people to use common sense.

“It’s not very glamourous messaging, we’re just wanting to make sure people are aware of the improper disposal of smoking materials, and that they’re taking the time and due diligence to make sure the smoking materials are sufficiently extinguished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson.

READ MORE:Cigarette causes early morning deck fire in Victoria

This week a brush fire along Dallas Road on Saturday, and a deck fire on Kings Road on Thursday were both caused by lit cigarettes.

While the two fires were minor, Atkinson said the same habit could cause bigger problems in dry summer months.

READ MORE:Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire

“I think as we transition to warm months this will become more and more of a focus,” he said. “These past incidents demonstrate the potential damage that could happen.”

Atkinson noted that while over the years the number of cigarette-related fires have dropped, the Victoria Fire Department still attends several incidents a year due to smoking materials.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

