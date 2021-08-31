2 new fires sparked on White Rock Lake wildfire’s edge

Two new fires were reported by the province around the perimeter of the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire, but already one is deemed under control.
BC Wildfire Services is reporting a two-hectare fire around Lisa Creek, southwest of Salmon Arm discovered Aug. 30.
The other, also reported Aug. 30, was a 0.3-hectare fire in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District around George Creek Road — on the outskirts of an area still under evacuation alert due to the nearby 81,362-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire.
