2 Penticton men free after alleged victim fails to show in court

The men had been charged with assault causing bodily harm

Two men charged with assault causing bodily harm had their charges dropped after the victim failed to show in court.

Steven Adam Gelinas and Robert Dale Howard were both charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, and Gelinas was also charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The two were set to appear for a hearing in Penticton’s court on Aug. 16, in connection to an alleged incident that occurred on July 17, 2020.

The court was told however that the complainant, despite being subpoenaed to appear, had not made any response and had failed to show up.

As a result, the charges in the case were dropped and Howard and Gelinas were free to go.

Gelinas, who was being held in custody, was released following his court appearance.

