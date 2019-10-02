2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

A Vernon woman was allegedly slapped across the face and spat on by two “transient” men after a confrontation Tuesday morning at Kin Beach.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of an assault that occurred after 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.

“Officers learned a 59-year-old woman confronted a group of transients at that location and an altercation ensued,” Cpl. Kelly Brett said. “Two males, of no fixed address, were arrested for assault and have since been released on conditions to appear at a future court date.”

Cpl. Brett said the woman was not injured from the incident.

Laurie Mussio turned to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group to share the story.

According to Mussio’s post, “things escalated when their big, out-of-control dog came at her and our Jack (Russell Terrier).”

“She was swinging leash at dog (sic) to get it away from ours, when guy came after her, she was slapped in the face and spat on by (the) other guy,” Mussio wrote.

The community chimed in offering condolences and saying things in Vernon need to change.

READ MORE: Lane closures in effect in Vernon

READ MORE: Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lane closures in effect in Vernon
Next story
Bernie Sanders doing ‘really well’ after heart procedure, wife says

Just Posted

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

Most Read