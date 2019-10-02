2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

A Vernon woman was allegedly slapped across the face and spat on by two “transient” men after a confrontation Tuesday morning at Kin Beach.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of an assault that occurred after 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.

“Officers learned a 59-year-old woman confronted a group of transients at that location and an altercation ensued,” Cpl. Kelly Brett said. “Two males, of no fixed address, were arrested for assault and have since been released on conditions to appear at a future court date.”

Cpl. Brett said the woman was not injured from the incident.

Laurie Mussio turned to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group to share the story.

According to Mussio’s post, “things escalated when their big, out-of-control dog came at her and our Jack (Russell Terrier).”

“She was swinging leash at dog (sic) to get it away from ours, when guy came after her, she was slapped in the face and spat on by (the) other guy,” Mussio wrote.

The community chimed in offering condolences and saying things in Vernon need to change.

READ MORE: Lane closures in effect in Vernon

READ MORE: Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.