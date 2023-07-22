2-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue send 1 to hospital

Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday

A two-vehicle crash at Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and Banks Road on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

One person was taken to Kelowna General Hospital following the two vehicle crash. Their injuries are unknown.

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them at 250-762-3300 with the file number #23-42461.

Original

One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue Saturday, July 22.

The Kelowna Fire Department and three ambulance vehicles responded to the crash at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Banks Road at around 2:20 p.m.

One person was taken by stretcher to the ambulance, witnesses say.

Banks Road going south is fully blocked at the intersection.

Harvey Avenue is down to one lane, going south.

RCMP is also on scene.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 350 hectares

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

car crashKelownaNews