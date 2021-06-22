2 Vernon Mounties bear maced, assaulted

Langley RCMP say a vehicle drove by the Langley City bus loop and let out bear mace spray at a group of youth Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. Web image

Two Vernon Mounties were bear maced and assaulted while arresting a violent suspect Thursday evening near the courthouse.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer was patrolling in the 3000 block of 27th Street when they located a man known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The officer told the 25-year-old Vernon man he was under arrest shortly before 6 p.m.

In attempts to take control of the man, the suspect pulled away in attempts to resist arrest.

A woman, who was with the suspect and also known to police, assaulted the officer while the man sprayed bear mace in the Mountie’s face.

A second police officer came to assist and they were both struck several times by the woman.

A BC Sheriff and City of Vernon employee intervened to assist police with gaining control of the man and woman.

“A physical confrontation with two assaultive individuals is an incredibly dangerous situation for any police officer to face,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The officer did an outstanding job managing the effects of the bear spray and both subjects, ultimately maintaining control of the situation until assistance arrived.”

The 21-year-old Vernon woman was released from police custody, but the man remains in custody and faces several potential criminal charges.

“Thankfully, neither of our officers sustained serious injuries during the assault and we want to extend our appreciation to the two individuals who came to the aid of our officers during this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing.

