The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

Eastern Fraser Valley municipalities also affected

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Interior’s major highways.

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are being affected by the warning that was announced around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions. Light snow will start during the day with the majority of the snow coming at night, into Wednesday morning.

Wind is also expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts currently in place for any of the major Interior cities, including Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, and Vernon.

The same can’t be said for the Eastern Fraser Valley as Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 24 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening. Winds in the area are going to range from 40-70 km/h.

Environment Canada warns travellers to drive with caution and to be prepared as conditions can change quickly.

READ MORE: Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5HopeKelownaMerrittOkanaganSnowtravel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Carnival questions Vernon over costly facility rental prices
Next story
Vernon Canadians Allan Cup winner Trentini dies at 90

Just Posted

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)
Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon fire truck

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers (dark jersey) host an eight-team minor hockey Tier 2 U15 tournament Dec. 2-4 with the majority of games at Kal Tire Place North. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Vipers set for Tier 2 U15 home tourney

Vicki Proulx, outgoing executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display in Spirit Square for the society's Carnival of Lights event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Winter Carnival event tickets on sale Friday

Seaton grade 11 French immersion students Cory Maksymchuk (left) and Chayse Brumpton explored a variety of simple home energy retrofits for their CARE project. (CARE photo)
Vernon students charged over CARE of environment