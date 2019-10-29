Vernon city council votes in favour of BC Housing opening 20 emergency winter beds on Oct. 28, 2019, to serve street entrenched population. (Lisa Mazurek - Morning Star files)

20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

Mayor writes to BC Housing for help after learning shelters already turning away people

Twenty emergency winter shelter beds from BC Housing will be open for people in the former Gateway building experiencing homelessness in Vernon following the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.

“Shelters are already turning people away,” Mayor Victor Cumming said, noting after he learned this, he sent a one-paragraph letter to BC Housing for assistance and received prompt word “indicating willingness to open a temporary winter shelter.”

The temporary shelter at 2800-33rd Street will run Nov. 1 and end on March 31, 2020, BC Housing said. The site will be accessible 24-7 and food services will be provided.

“We are aware that there can be neighbourhood impacts and our goal is to always mitigate that wherever possible,” supportive housing advisor Matthew Camirand wrote in his letter to mayor and council.

Vernon’s chief administrative officer Will Pearce said there is approximately 160 people who are experiencing homelessness according to preliminary findings of the latest homeless count that took place on Oct. 16, 2019 — findings are to come before councillors in November.

Of those 160, approximately 20 still require beds, the mayor said.

“The additional proposed 20 emergency beds will help accommodate some of those folks that are without shelter right now,” Pearce said.

But councillors Brian Quiring, Scott Anderson and Dalvir Nahal had concerns.

Coun. Anderson said additional services are not attracting homeless people or poor people, but people who are “prone to causing trouble.”

“It seems we’re creating more of a problem by creating more services,” Coun. Anderson said. “We’re becoming an experimental ground for BC Housing. It’s not fair for the people of this city.”

Coun. Anderson’s statements echoed those of his colleague.

“We tell everyone in the neighbourhood that everything is temporary and then we just keep landing on into that neighbourhood,” Coun. Quiring said. “Every time we add 20 beds, 40 more come.”

“I’m not having a hard time with the concept (of adding more beds), Mr. Mayor, I’m having trouble with the location.”

“We’re consolidating a specific group in one area and it was a problem and we said, ‘bear with us,’ and ‘it’s temporary,’ and now it’s becoming permanent and expanding,” Coun. Quiring said. “I don’t think it’s fair at all.”

But Coun. Quiring voted in favour of the motion to accept the emergency beds from BC Housing, to be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society 24-7. Councillors Nahal and Anderson voted in opposition.

Coun. Kelly Fehr had recused himself as he is the co-executive director of Turning Points.

READ MORE: Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

READ MORE: Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods
Next story
Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Just Posted

20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

Mayor writes to BC Housing for help after learning shelters already turning away people

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

Postcard depicts overflowing shopping carts, homelessness

Bush fire near Vernon movie theatre

Flames snuffed by bystanders

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

No one injured in Similkameen shooting

RCMP called to a Hedley residence early Friday morning after reports of shots fired

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

Most Read