Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)

20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

While time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired British Columbians to renovate, a recent BC Hydro report says many have regrets.

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of B.C. homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades.

A majority surveyed – 35 per cent – decided to upgrade their home’s appearance, compared to the 29 per cent who did for comfort and the 10 per cent to save time or energy.

Data accounted for 800 homeowners surveyed between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

In the Lower Mainland, a large majority of homeowners (63 per cent) thought improving aesthetics will have the biggest impact on their homes’ resale value.

“B.C. homeowners think aesthetic improvements are more likely to increase the resale value of their home, more so than energy-saving renovations or improving the exterior,” BC Hydro said in the report.

“However, aesthetic changes are often the ones most regretted, and these types of improvements may not necessarily increase or maintain the value of a home in the long-term.”

Vancouver Island homeowners were found to be the most likely to care about energy efficiency renovations and to think such upgrades will improve the value of their homes.

READ MORE: Friends do ‘amazing’ home makeover for retired police officer

More than half of B.C. residents who performed do-it-yourself renovations – a reported 80 per cent – wished they had done it differently. Top regrets included upgrading bathrooms, kitchens or floors.

In the Okanagan-Kootenays region, bathroom and kitchen renovations were the top choices for renovations, with homeowners primarily focussing on overall aesthetic change.

More than one-third of DIYers wished they used different products, spent more time planning or invested in a contractor to carry out the work.

Most homeowners spent $1,000 to $4,999 on home improvements since March of last year, while almost 30 per cent completed a small project for around $1,000. Nearly a quarter doled out $5,000 to $19,999 for upgrades.

Northern B.C. homeowners were found twice as likely to complete the high-cost renovations between $20,000 to $50,000.

While 63 per cent surveyed have found the renovation process overwhelming, most have no plans of stopping – with 41 per cent set on renovations or home improvements this spring.

READ ALSO: B.C. man’s ‘bad’ photo leads to a moment of TV fame on Ellen


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydroLifeRenovations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon landmark under new ownership
Next story
Vernon Mounties in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

Some Vernon RCMP officers are in isolation following an exposure event. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Mounties in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Immediate precautions were taken after officers identified in exposure event

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming was featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)
‘Looking ahead with hope’: Vernon mayor says on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, March 11, marked one year since the WHO declared the pandemic

54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)
Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

RCMP concerned for the well-being of missing man

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Recording studio sound music mixer control panel. (Contributed)
Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

LMS Entertainment wants to put professional local musicians sidelined by COVID back to work

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

A fire truck and police car park at the entrance to the Foreshore Trail about 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 as fire crews respond to a report of a fire farther down the trail and just above the railway tracks, between Lakeshore Road and the tracks. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fires in camps where people in Salmon Arm living rough spark concerns

Fire department doesn’t want to see another person injured or a fire in the city spread

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Third report of man chasing child in Kelowna, unfounded: RCMP

The man wasn’t chasing the child, but just walking behind them

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
More explosions heard in Penticton

This one was heard in the McNicoll Park area

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Most Read