20-year-old Okanagan entrepreneur opens his own pizza parlour

A West Kelowna pizza store owner is getting ahead of his peers by owning his own business at 20 years old.

Dax Ross opened Pizzamoreh Artisan Pizza Saturday on National Pizza Day, across from Buckerfield’s.

“My mom is a chef and I’ve grown up with her cooking food, and I always loved food and I just love pizza,” he said, adding it was a good opportunity.

Pizzamoreah is housed at his mom’s old cafe, Patricia Guest’s L’Oven, and features a wood-fired pizza oven.

When Ross was seven, he remembers selling fruit and chips along the beach, which is where he started thinking about being an entrepreneur.

And he enjoys pizza.

“It’s just been something that I’ve enjoyed making and seeing people eat with my mom’s previous restaurant,” Ross said.

The pizza parlour also features giant two-foot long slices of pizza.

“I’ve definitely excited but I’m super nervous, I have a lot of support (from friends and family.)”

“That’s the more Italian way of doing it, we don’t really serve the Napoleon way, it’s a quick five-minute in and out (pizza),” he said, adding with a Canadian twist.

“It’s in the name, Pizzamoreh, moreh means love in Italian, in the name we kind of tried to make it Italian, Canadian because it’s more of Canadian pizza. Most Italians don’t put pineapple on their pizza.”

Currently, Ross is learning the ropes from Guest for the next month, before he fully takes over.

Eventually, he said he would like to expand his business and use the pizza parlour as a place where people can gather and learn.

“If this is something is going to work, right now we have a prime location and it’s good for the amount of traffic that goes through here… the location is good, I’m more leaning towards franchising and seeing how far we can make it,” Ross said.

He also started a clothing company, but the young entrepreneur would like to incorporate it within the parlour. His ultimate goal lies outside of the food industry.

“It’s a big goal and big dream but I really want to recreate the schooling system and create a private school,” Ross said.

He wants to hold business meetings and create an environment where people can enjoy pizza and beverages while hosting community events similar to Ted Talks.

Ross said he never enjoyed school and would like to own his own private school one day.

