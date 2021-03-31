$200K elevator upgrades underway in Vernon parkade

Work to begin April 1 through to mid-June

Elevator work is underway at the Vernon Parkade beginning April 1, 2021. (Google Maps)

Major upgrades to the parkade elevator system to the tune of $200,000 will begin this week.

The much-need upgrade, a part of the building condition assets management plan, will start tomorrow (April 1) and is expected to be complete by mid-June.

In the meantime, the west stairwell will be closed from time to time, but the north stairway will remain open.

All accessible parking stalls are located on the main floor and will remain unaffected.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience.

