21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

With the heavy snowfall and arctic chill lingering across the province, it’s no surprise a number of cities saw record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday.

Twenty-one B.C. cities reached new lows – some records going back more than two decades ago.

The oldest record was at the Vancouver Harbour, where temperatures dipped to -1.7 C, surpassing -1.2 C reached in 1978.

The coldest spot in the province was Dease Lake Airport, with a mind-numbing -31.4 C. At another weather station in the area, temperatures dropped to -31.2 C, breaking the 1995 record of -30.6 C.

Environment Canada has ended most of its winter storm warnings, following two weeks of arctic flow weather patterns causing extreme wind chills, flurries and whiteout conditions.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: -5.3 C (old record of -1.9 C in 2018)

Ballenas Islands: -2.1 C (-1.4 C in 1997)

Cathedral Point: -3.4 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

Cumshewa Island: -0.8 C (0.1 in 2000)

Dease Lake: -31.2 C (-30.6 C in 1995)

Entrance Island: -1.5 C (1 C in 1995)

Esquimalt Harbour: -0.8 C (-0.5 C in 2009)

Howe Sound: -2.7 C (0.3 C in 1995)

Osoyoos: -8.7 C (-8.6 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: -2.1 C (0.4 C in 2018)

Race Rocks Lightstation: -0.3 C (2.1 C in 2018)

Sand Heads Lightstation: -2.6 C (0.4 C in 1995)

Sartine Island: -0.5 C (0.6 C in 2009)

Saturna Capmon: -3.3 C (-1.6 C in 1995)

Saturna Island: -1.6 C (-0.5 C in 1990)

Sisters Islets: -1.8 C (1.8 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: -4.6 C (-4.6 C in 1989)

Summerland: -11.9 C (-8.8 C in 2018)

Vancouver Harbour: -1.7 C (-1.2 C in 1978)

Victoria Gonzales: -0.5 C (0.1 C in 2018)

West Vancouver: -2.8 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

