Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Joseline Metzger

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Joseline Metzger, who’s shown in the photo above. (Kamloops RCMP image)

A 21-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 11 a.m. on June 3 in Kamloops.

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in finding Joseline Metzger.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said RCMP are attempting to verify Metzger’s well-being and thanked the public in advance for their assistance.

More details will be provided as they become available.

