22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project

The initiative will give British Columbians more options to charge their zero-emission vehicles

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The federal government announced on Wednesday (June 23) that they are providing $1.1 million to FortisBC to help launch 22 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers across the province.

The initiative is designed to provide British Columbians with more options to charge and drive their zero-emission vehicles (ZEV).

FortisBC itself is also investing just over $1.1 million into the project for the province’s southern interior, while the provincial government is contributing an additional $550,000 through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, bringing the total investment to over $2.7 million.

“We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050,” said Seamus O’Regan Jr., the minister of natural resources.

The following locations will be home to one or more EV chargers:

Kelowna

Osoyoos

Rossland

Nelson

Trail

Rock Creek

Penticton

Creston

Christina Lake

Castlegar

Oliver

Princeton

Kootenay Bay

Naramata

Greenwood

Grand Forks

Beaverdell

“Expanding our charging networks means even more drivers can confidently adopt electric vehicles and enjoy travelling within B.C.’s beautiful southern interior,” said Doug Slater, the vice president of external and Indigenous Relations at FortisBC.

“We’re proud to work with government and industry as we collectively make progress toward meeting our shared climate action goals.”

