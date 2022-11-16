An L.A. county sheriff. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

An L.A. county sheriff. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by vehicle during run

Five people critically injured

A car struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier, where the department’s STAR Explorer Training Academy is located.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

“We do not have a cause,” Kelliher said. “We do not have any other information on how the driver lost control, so at this time that is the basic information that we can share with you.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashLos Angeles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

Just Posted

The Vernon Elks Lodge will host its first Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Patrons are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and/or cash to the pancake breakfast. (Google Maps)
Vernon Elks serve up Santa toy breakfast

An Okanagan Nation flag was raised at the Armstrong RCMP detachment Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan Nation flag flies at Armstrong RCMP detachment

The Alertable app transmits emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)
North Okanagan communities join emergency alert system

Vernon council has before it an application for a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road. (City of Vernon photos)
Townhouse project proposed near Vernon cemetery