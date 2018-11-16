$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says bridge option will be announced next month

It was good news, but not quite all the news people might have been expecting.

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 16, District of Sicamous council chambers was packed with political types from throughout the area for special guests, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne and B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena, who were there to announce joint funding of $224.5 million is now in place for the replacement of the 50-plus year old Bruhn Bridge along Highway 1.

The federal government is contributing up to $91.1 million towards the project through the New Building Canada Fund-Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component-National and Regional Projects fund, with the province picking up $133.4 million.

What wasn’t announced, however, was the bridge option the province has chosen to go with.

“I know people are wondering about the final design decision, is it going to be two bridges or one bridge –I’m not going to say,” said Trevena. “Staff are putting the finishing touches on that important consultation and it will be known next month.”

Related:Feedback on Bruhn Bridge received

Both Trevena and Champagne emphasized the importance of the project to improving safety along the national highway.

“I think about stories that everyone in this room has heard about Highway 1, whether it’s here in Sicamous, whether it’s through Revelstoke, whether it’s Salmon Arm, people are injured or killed on our highway,” said Trevena. “That’s why we as a government are committed to making sure that we move on four-laning the highway, making it as safe as possible.”

Related: Public favours five-lane option to replace Bruhn Bridge

Rysz noted how when the Trans-Canada opened through Rogers Pass in 1962, the corridor saw within the first three months more than one-million vehicles pass through.

“You can just imagine how many vehicles have gone across that corridor since then… literally millions and millions of vehicles,” said Rysz. “So you can understand the importance when it comes to safety and that’s why we here in Sicamous that live this every single day have to appreciate what’s going on here today.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN
Next story
Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Just Posted

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Accident north of Vernon causing minor delays

SUV and semi truck involved in crash at Highway 97 and Stickle Road

Ontario driver rolls car near Vernon

Crash in Coldstream follows reports of erratic driving

City of Vernon supports variances with minimal opposition

Four housing variance permits will bring more than 90 new residences to Vernon

Armstrong seeks public input on cannabis retail shops

Online survey and mail-out to be conducted; public hearing/open house to be held for input

Weekend weather update: Crisp and sunny

This weekend will see lots of sunshine and below season temperatures for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says bridge option will be announced next month

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Okanagan volunteers reflect on building classrooms in Nepal

Through the charity Her International, the volunteer group built four classrooms

Ontario driver rolls car in Okanagan

Crash near Vernon follows reports of erratic driving

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

Most Read