$22K for security cameras in downtown Vernon

Downtown Vernon Association seeks council funding to beef up surveillance

Beefing up video surveillance in Vernon’s downtown will cost the city $22,000, according to a request made by the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA).

The DVA submitted a request for consideration in part of the city’s 2020 budget for a downtown security camera grant program.

A similar program took place three years ago and the city provided $11,000 to 11 downtown businesses to install or upgrade existing security cameras or surveillance systems. The matching program saw businesses and grant program split the cost. The 2016 grants ranged from $113 to the maximum of $1,500, the DVA report reads.

“The express purpose of the program in 2016 and our request of today’s date is to increase the video surveillance capabilities in downtown Vernon,” the report reads. “This not only helps increase the security of the business and customers, it also helps to assist RCMP or bylaw investigations when necessary.”

Grants in the 2016 program were divvied up based on high-priority needs as recognized by community safety, RCMP and Protective Services organizations. These were locations that were lacking adequate or had no surveillance coverage.

The DVA recommends the same approach be taken when considering new locations in a 2020 program. RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit feedback would also be considered.

