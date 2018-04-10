23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.

Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. The bus fell some 200 feet (60 metres) to the ground below, said police officer Sunil Kumar.

The adults killed included the bus driver, two teachers and another woman, officials said. Most of the children riding in the bus were believed to be in elementary school.

The crash occurred in the Kangra Valley, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of New Delhi.

The search for survivors ended late Monday night, with the bodies of the dead lying on the concrete floor of the Nurpur mortuary, covered by sheets.

India’s roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and often a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

Ashwini Bhatia, The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax

Just Posted

Shopping cart plan in works

Vernon RCMP, Partners In Action developing program if carts can be found

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

Man facing 15 to 36 months for crimes throughout Okanagan

It ended in July 2017 with Justen Sheena crashing two stolen vehicles while impaired in Vernon

MS Walk spreads support

Vernon MS Society wants to help local schools, charities and groups

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says average rents nationally went up last year by 2.7 per cent to $947 per month.

Roadshow brings together unique talent

The Black Hen Roadshow rocks the Vernon Lodge for the Vernon Folk-Roots Society April 18

Most Read