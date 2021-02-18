A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)

23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

A nine-month investigation by the Kelowna RCMP resulted in firearms trafficking charges laid against a 23-year-old.

In addition to multiple firearms trafficking charges, Keenan Ely is now facing charges of possessing a firearm at an unauthorized place, careless storage of a firearm, failing to report a lost or stolen firearm.

This comes after a search warrant was executed on May 20, 2020, by the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Unit and the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, at a home on Theodora Road.

RCMP suspected the property was may have been tied to firearms trafficking.

Following this, police launched an investigation into a related drug trafficking operation. This resulted in search warrants at two Kelowna residences, where a significant amount of cash and two vehicles were located and seized. No charges have been laid in regards to that investigation at this time.

Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with further information on this investigation, or any other suspected firearms traffickers, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton man guilty of threatening landlord now lives in car
Next story
Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

Just Posted

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer administered naloxone, saving a man’s life Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

‘RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016’: Supt. Shawna Baher

(File photo)
Truck in ditch on Highway 97 near Predator Ridge

Emergency crews have responded to multiple road incidents as the snow flies Thursday afternoon

BCCDC data shows fewer new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7 and 13 in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas than were reported the previous week. (BCCDC Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Data for Feb. 7 to 13 shows fewer new infections in Salmon Arm, Vernon and surrounding areas

Warmer weather means ice that was stable on the weekend is now weak, therefore skaters are urged not to take the risk. (Contributed)
Okanagan skaters urged to stay off ice

Warmer weather means frozen lakes are weakening

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

Crime Stoppers seeks tips on Feb. 11 break-in in downtown professional building

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Osoyoos border
U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall

Shawn Jensen has delayed his trial twice due to the pandemic and land border closures

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

The multi-vehicle incident occured about 2:30 p.m. near Springfield Road

(BC CDC)
Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

There were only five total cases identified in the area from Feb. 7 to 13

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

Most Read